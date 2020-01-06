Armstrong woman pleads guilty to arson

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

Nearly a year after several Armstrong properties were targeted by an alleged arsonist, an Armstrong woman pleaded guilty on Monday.

Colette Leneveu, 61, faced numerous charges of arson after six suspicious fires were reported between March 8-12, 2018, in the Armstrong area — all of which were on Warner Avenue and Okanagan Street, with varying levels of damage.

Defence lawyer Glenn Verdurmen told the Vernon courthouse Jan. 6 Leneveu had good mental health and additional psychiatric reports were not necessary ahead of sentencing.

The charges, which said she intentionally or recklessly caused damage to property by fire or explosion, were read to Leneveu by the court clerk in Vernon Supreme Court.

Leneveu, who was 60 at the time, said she understood the charges and voluntarily pleaded guilty to four counts of arson.

The counts Leneveu addressed were amended to remove information indicating the properties were inhabited or occupied.

According to earlier reports, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to suspicious fires in the Armstrong area on March 12 and found a set of tires had been lit on fire near a garage at one home and a back deck of another down the street. Both fires were extinguished before extensive damage was done.

While officers responded to those two calls, they learned another alleged arson occurred in the 2200 block of Okanagan Street where the suspect attempted to light two cars on fire before fleeing the area.

No injuries were reported as a result of any of the fires between the dates in question.

The specifics of the incidents that took place in March 2018 were not discussed in court Monday.

Leneveu will face sentencing at a later date.

READ MORE: Plenty of snow dumping on SilverStar

READ MORE: Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines
Next story
Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire

Just Posted

Increase in some mental health issues for Thompson Cariboo Shuswap adolescents but high sports participation: 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey

Survey completed by over 38,000 adolescents across all six school districts in the region

Revelstoke Grizzlies double win on weekend

After a big Grizzlies win on New Years Eve the Forum seemed… Continue reading

Avalanche control planned today near Revelstoke

Winter storm watch in effect for Revelstoke

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to accident

DriveBC gives no estimation for reopening

Snowfall warning in effect for the Okanagan

The Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow beginning tomorrow morning

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Armstrong woman pleads guilty to arson

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire

Smoke could be seen rising from the single level commercial motel.

Plenty of snow dumping on SilverStar

Vernon mountain resort celebrates pow day

Summerland hockey players create calendar as fundraising project

All money raised will go to Hockey Fights Cancer

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Double dose of Lent jazzes it up with Okanagan trio

Vernon Jazz Club hosts Lent/Fraser/Wall/Lent

Most Read