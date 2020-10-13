Around 10% of voters in Columbia River Revelstoke requested a vote-by-mail ballot

With advance polls opening on Oct. 15 and general election day on Oct. 24, around 10 per cent of registered voters in Revelstoke have opted to vote by mail.

According to Elections BC, 2,722 of 26,166 registered voters requested vote-by-mail packages in the Columbia River Revelstoke riding.

Packages must be returned by Oct. 24 and Elections BC has reported that so far 21 per cent of packages across the province have been returned. In total, 680,000 people in B.C. requested a vote-by-mail package.

In the 2017 provincial election 14,636 people cast their vote in the riding, which was approximatley 60 per cent of registered voters.

Doug Clovechok of the BC Liberals won with 6,620 votes, replacing Norm Macdonald as the MLA for the region. The runner up was Gerry Taft for the NDP, who got 5,248 votes.

With a difference of just over 1,300 votes last time, the results of the upcoming election will not be official until the final count on Nov. 6.

In the past, 90 per cent of ballots were counted on election day, however mail-in-ballots usually make up only one per cent of the votes.

