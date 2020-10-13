Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Around 10% of voters in Columbia River Revelstoke requested a vote-by-mail ballot

Ballots are due by Oct. 24, general election day

With advance polls opening on Oct. 15 and general election day on Oct. 24, around 10 per cent of registered voters in Revelstoke have opted to vote by mail.

According to Elections BC, 2,722 of 26,166 registered voters requested vote-by-mail packages in the Columbia River Revelstoke riding.

Packages must be returned by Oct. 24 and Elections BC has reported that so far 21 per cent of packages across the province have been returned. In total, 680,000 people in B.C. requested a vote-by-mail package.

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

In the 2017 provincial election 14,636 people cast their vote in the riding, which was approximatley 60 per cent of registered voters.

Doug Clovechok of the BC Liberals won with 6,620 votes, replacing Norm Macdonald as the MLA for the region. The runner up was Gerry Taft for the NDP, who got 5,248 votes.

With a difference of just over 1,300 votes last time, the results of the upcoming election will not be official until the final count on Nov. 6.

In the past, 90 per cent of ballots were counted on election day, however mail-in-ballots usually make up only one per cent of the votes.

READ MORE: B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Votes 2020Election 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend
Next story
Interior Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving long weekend

Just Posted

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Around 10% of voters in Columbia River Revelstoke requested a vote-by-mail ballot

Ballots are due by Oct. 24, general election day

Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Up to 30 cm is expected by tomorrow

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Snowfall with a total amount of 15 to 20 cm is expected

Turkey plate. (Submitted photo)
POLL: Happy Thanksgiving! How are you celebrating today?

While it may look a little different this year, Thanksgiving is here

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Darlene Richard's cat's ashes were stolen on Friday, Oct. 9. (Darlene Richard)
Kelowna woman pleads for cat’s ashes to be returned following burglary

Along with electronics and jewelry, Darlene Richard’s beloved cat’s ashes were stolen too

Voter turnout has been historically low in B.C.'s civic elections. (Elections BC)
Boundary-Similkameen Wexit candidate faces messy exit

Arlyn Greig was one of two candidates for the party, both of whom had their endorsements stripped

Triumph Coffee donated 15 per cent of its daily sales, Oct. 13, 2020, to support Lily Canabe while she recovers from a brain hemorrhage in Vancouver hospital. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for the girl and her family. (Facebook)
Vernon coffee shop rallies behind young girl who suffered brain hemorrhage

A GoFundMe campaign has been kickstarted for young Vernon girl in Vancouver hospital

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving long weekend

Thirty cases remain active; one person is in the hospital

Apex Mountain Resort’s live webcam shows the mountain has received its first snow of the 2020-21 ski season. (Apex Mountain Resort)
Apex Mountain Resort receives first snowfall of season

Dust off your skis or board!

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

John Michael Aronson. (RCMP photo)
Prolific Kelowna offender on trial for alleged police chase resulting in crash

John Michael Aronson is facing several charges for allegedly leading police on a pursuit while his licence was suspended

School officials say an incident where the parent of a PSS student drove into a crowd of students is still under investigation. (File photo)
Parent faces charges after allegedly driving vehicle into crowd of students

An internal school memo states many students received counselling

Most Read