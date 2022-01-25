A man has been charged with multiple crimes after he attacked the Village of Keremeos office. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press File)

A man has been charged with multiple crimes after he attacked the Village of Keremeos office. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press File)

Arrest after sledgehammer and knife attack on Village of Keremeos staff

The 41-year-old man assaulted employees and a police officer

Multiple criminal charges have been filed after 41-year-old Cameron Urquhart violently attacked staff at the Village of Keremeos offices.

On Jan. 24, RCMP were called to the Village offices at 10:50 a.m. after witnesses reported a man in his 40s threatening staff while brandishing a sledgehammer and a knife.

The man assaulted staff inside the office, as well as damaged property.

As employees escaped from the building, the man followed them outside while continuing to yell and assault them, said police.

When police arrived he assaulted an officer before he was arrested. After he was arrested he continued to struggle and resist the officers.

“Police do not believe that Uqurhart was working with anyone else, nor that this was orchestrated or endorsed by any type of protest to current events,” reads a release from the Penticton RCMP.

The Village offices will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“A police incident at the Village Office today (Monday) has resulted in numerous staff members being unable to attend work. The office will be closed to the public in upcoming days,” said a message to village residents.

READ MORE: Village of Keremeos office closed for next few days after police incident

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
SCARED STRAIGHT: Overdose episode turns B.C. man’s life around
Next story
16-year-old charged with murder in 2021 stabbing outside B.C. friendship centre

Just Posted

Jacob Smith in front of the net against the Chase Heat at the Revelstoke Forum on Tuesday (Jan. 18) night. (Matthew Timmins Photography)
Hat-trick hockey: Recapping a successful week for the Revelstoke Grizzlies

Vernon Vipers grad Adam Tambellini is among 25 players named to Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey roster for Beijing. (Black Press - file photo)
BC Hockey League alumni part of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey roster

The goose on the animal trail. (Contributed by Brendan MacIntosh)
Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club introduces trail with interactive woodland creatures

Penticton Vees’ Luc Wilson completed his three-point night, adding a goal on the powerplay to extend the Vees lead to 5-3 in the third in home ice hockey action against the Victoria Grizzlies in a game in November, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?