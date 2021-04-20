Arrest made, building evacuated after distraught Penticton man jumps from balcony

Penticton Police responded Sunday, April 18, 2021 around 5:30 p.m. to reports of the man throwing items off his balcony, damaging property below, and threatening to harm others. (Black Press file photo)

A Penticton apartment building was evacuated Sunday evening while police took a distraught man into custody after he jumped from his balcony.

The 44-year-old Penticton man was taken into custody by police after having an episode inside his apartment and on his balcony.

Police responded Sunday, April 18 around 5:30 p.m. to reports of the man throwing items off his balcony, damaging property below, and threatening to harm others.

RCMP attended and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but due to the man’s increasingly violent behaviour, the Southeast District Critical Incident Program Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended.

To protect others, the building was evacuated and a “less-lethal intervention option” was used, said Penticton RCMP in a news release.

“After our officers exhausted all de-escalation attempts, and with the risk to the man and the public remaining high, the ERT deployed a less-lethal intervention option,” said Const. Penticton RCMP spokesperson James Grandy. “Before the man was able to be arrested, he jumped off his balcony where officers below were safely able to apprehend him. He suffered only minor injuries, and no one else was hurt.”

Police later confirmed the apartment building to be located on Townley Street in Penticton.

The man faces a number of potential mischief and uttering threats offences.

