Members of the Penticton Indian Band fire department and Penticton Fire Department put out a grassfire on Friday afternoon. Kristi Patton/Western News

Man arrested after grassfire lit on Penticton Indian Band land

A man who initially evaded police has been identified as Matthew Glada and was taken into custody.

Five days after a grassfire was allegedly intentionally set on Penticton Indian Band lands, police have made an arrest.

On Aug. 3, 2018 police were dispatched to assist emergency crews with a vehicle fire on PIB land.

RCMP say the truck on fire was confirmed to be one that had been stolen earlier that day.

“While officers were en route, information was received that a man riding a motorcycle may have been involved,” writes Const. James Grandy.

“Officers subsequently spotted the motorcycle in the area, which evaded officers when they tried to stop it.”

Shortly thereafter, Grandy says the motorcycle was located with the driver alongside it.

The man, identified as Matthew Glada, was taken into custody.

“While searching Glada, numerous items were found in his possession which had been reported stolen. Of these items recovered was a pouch containing a family members remains which had been stolen from a vehicle earlier in the day”, adds Grandy.

Shortly after the fire, PIB resident Sandor Kovacs told the Western News he was adamant the vehicle fire that grew into a small grass fire that afternoon was intentionally set.

Kovacs said he saw someone on a motorbike watching the fire, shortly after he heard a loud “kaboom” that prompted him to come out of his residence to see what was going on.

“Charges of flight from police, driving while prohibited, obstructing a police officer and possessing stolen property have all been recommended to the BC Prosecution Service,” adds Grandy.

