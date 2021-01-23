Skaha Middle School

Arrest made in indecent acts near South Okanagan schools

A 32-year-old man was arrested and released on strict conditions, say police

Penticton RCMP have arrested a 32-year-old man for several indecent acts near two schools last week.

On Jan. 19, 21st and 22nd, police were called to separate incidents regarding a man described as inappropriately undressed and appearing to be touching his genitals while in the driver’s seat of his red sedan, said Penticton RCMP s/Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck. One of the incidents occurred in the area of KVR Middle School and the other two occurred in the neighbourhood of Skaha Middle School.

Based on the consistent description of the vehicle provided by the witnesses, plain clothes and uniformed members of the Penticton RCMP detachment heavily patrolled the city and were able to locate the vehicle in a separate location away from the schools. A 32-year-old man was arrested and later released on strict conditions. Penticton RCMP are continuing to investigate.

“We appreciate that the witnesses took the opportunity to immediately tell their teachers” said Vatamaniuck. “The seamless communication between the schools, school district and RCMP proved beneficial when information was relayed to police who were able to take decisive enforcement action.”

If you witnessed these or any other incidents involving this vehicle, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

