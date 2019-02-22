Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

A man involved in a robbery turned kidnapping that spanned from Kamloops to Kelowna has been arrested.

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP on his outstanding warrant of arrest.

“This arrest occurred without incident after a traffic stop in a rural area west of Kaleden,” said Sgt. Nestor V. Baird.

READ ALSO: WITNESS HORRIFIED

“Rennie’s warrant of arrest had been issued in relation to an incident on Feb. 14, where two men were robbed and a woman kidnapped in Kamloops. Rennie is charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm.”

READ ALSO: RCMP RELEASE NAMES

The incident spilled over to Kelowna and RCMP shut down a city block in their efforts to get the kidnapped woman. She was retrieved the next day in Falkland.

READ ALSO: COURT APPEARANCE

If you have any information and wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘There is no market for it,’ Kelowna apartment recycling takes a hit
Next story
Kelowna council to consider order to fix dangerous slope

Just Posted

Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for slippery sections

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

TripAdvisor gives a nod to Kelowna and Osoyoos

Summerland connection in early hockey game

Two local property owners played in Montreal in 1875

‘If I win, it would be life changing’: Revelstoke teen musician makes top 100 in CBC music competition

Round two voting is now open until Feb. 26

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

Kelowna council to consider order to fix dangerous slope

An unstable slope below Loseth Road is threatening homes

‘There is no market for it,’ Kelowna apartment recycling takes a hit

Waste Connection of Canada’s is no longer picking up certain materials in the Central Okanagan

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Trudeau tells Canadians to listen to clerk in SNC-Lavalin matter

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick delivered a blunt assessment at the House of Commons justice

Mueller report looming, new attorney general in hot seat

Robert Mueller is required to produce a confidential report to pursue or decline prosecutions

Coquihalla closed near snowshed

Highway 5 northbound is closed, but a detour via Box Canyon Chain up area is in effect.

Most Read