Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

A man involved in a robbery turned kidnapping that spanned from Kamloops to Kelowna has been arrested.

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP on his outstanding warrant of arrest.

“This arrest occurred without incident after a traffic stop in a rural area west of Kaleden,” said Sgt. Nestor V. Baird.

READ ALSO: WITNESS HORRIFIED

“Rennie’s warrant of arrest had been issued in relation to an incident on Feb. 14, where two men were robbed and a woman kidnapped in Kamloops. Rennie is charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm.”

READ ALSO: RCMP RELEASE NAMES

The incident spilled over to Kelowna and RCMP shut down a city block in their efforts to get the kidnapped woman. She was retrieved the next day in Falkland.

READ ALSO: COURT APPEARANCE

If you have any information and wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.