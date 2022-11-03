Firefighters in Coldstream battled a major house fire on Hawthorne Place Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Arson suspect facing trial for Coldstream home fire

Matthew Mason remains in custody, will be back in court next year

A man facing charges of arson is scheduled to go to trial next year.

Matthew Mason is charged with arson in relation to an inhabited property and breach of a release order in connection with a fire that destroyed a Coldstream home Jan. 14, 2022.

Mason, of Vernon, appeared in Vernon Provincial Court Wednesday, Nov. 2 to fix a date. Court documents show the trial is set for May 24, 2023, with a pre-trial conference on April 19.

The Hawthorne Place home was completely destroyed by the blaze, which broke out before 7 p.m. All occupants of the home were accounted for and no injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

Mason, born in 1983, remains in custody.

Fire destroyed a Coldstream home Friday, Jan. 14. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

