Artist and West Kelowna veterinary hospital donate to charity

The proceeds of a painting sold were donated to charity

Jordan Perkins with the artwork that he sold to Dr. Oz for $700 that was then donated to Woofer Rescue Okanagan photo: contributed

Artist, Jordan Perkins felt like making a charitable donation one morning, but he didn’t want to do it conventionally.

Perkins decided to sell one of his paintings for $700 and would donate to a charity of the buyers choice. That buyer turned out to be Dr. Oz from Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital in West Kelowna who chose Woofers Rescue Okanagan as a beneficiary.

“I started painting in 2014 and I was blown away, I didn’t know this about myself and then people were asking to buy my paintings, eventually I started to think, I could raise money through this,” said Perkins.

“Now I just try to help where I can, there are so many places looking for donations and I can’t help everyone so when Dr. Oz chose Woofers, I had never heard of them before.”

RELATED: Celebrity portraits attract book offer

The artist has been selling a few of his paintings over the years and donating the proceeds to charity, he has now raised $10,180 since 2014. The artist created acrylic centre pieces that are meant to be the focal point of a room, the piece that now lives at the veterinary hospital is of a smiling chimpanzee surrounded by turquoise and marigold.

“What an amazing opportunity that we are so proud to be a part of,” says a social media post from Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital.

“We are so honoured to display this art and be a part of something so wonderful. Stop by anytime to enjoy the bright and cheery smile of the monkey in the picture.”

RELATED: Blind B.C. artist uses fingers for creative vision

Perkins looks forward to selling more paintings in the future and donating funds once again to a charity of the buyers choice and says this will help him build credibility from anyone who doubts that he is actually keeping the money.

“It’s a fun way to get someone to donate, I will definitely be doing it again in the future, the hard part is getting the word out,” said Perkins.

But Woofer Rescue Okanagan definitely will receive the money from the sale to help dogs in need.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to Jordan for donating this awesome painting to help raise funds,” said Cheryl from Woofer Rescue Okanagan in a social media post.

