Summerland artist Jean Evanishen, left, presents a cheque to Janet Peake, president of the Summerland Food Bank Society. The money was raised from a sale Evanishen held following a flood in her pottery studio. (Photo by Hal Roberts)

Artist donates funds to Summerland Food Bank

Money raised from sale following flooding in pottery studio

In early May, Summerland artist Jean Evanishen, discovered the floor of her pottery studio was awash with the contents of a failed hot water tank.

Everything had to be removed so that repairs could be made, including finished pottery, equipment, shelving, workbench, and supplies.

“I believe in trying to make the best of the worst,“ Evanishen said.

Instead of returning all the pottery to the studio after repairs were made, she decided to sell some of her creations and donate the proceeds to the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre.

The sale with savings up to 70 per cent off regular prices was held over the course of two sunny warm days and yielded around 60 pieces sold and about $650 in cash.

The money was presented to Janet Peake, the new president of the Summerland Food Bank Society.

“This money will really be needed later this summer when emergency benefits run out for those in need,” Peake said.

