Arts Revelstoke bid farewell to accomplished executive director

Miriam Manley has made a number of contributions to cultural development in the community

The board of directors of Arts Revelstoke has announced the planned departure of Miriam Manley, Artistic & Executive Director, who’s made contributions to significant cultural and artistic development in the community over the past ten years.

Manley is the co-founder and curator of LUNA and LUNA SOUND and has produced eight Art Allery installations in Revelstoke’s downtown core, including Coming Home by Ric Gendron, the first local public art piece by a Sinixt artist.

Manley’s long list of local and provincial achievements includes the Winner of Tourism and Attractions Award 2017 and 2018 for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest and LUNA Festival at the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards as well as being nominated as Presenter of the Year in 2016 and 2017 at the British Columbia Touring Council and for the Community Support Excellence Award at Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards in 2015.

Arts Revelstoke commended Manley’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the success of the Summer Street Fest, Guerrilla Gigs, REVY Live Online, and the Revelstoke Reflections art prize.

Arts Revelstoke will be holding a celebration of Manley’s contributions to the community on Jun. 8 at their annual general meeting.

The board of Arts Revelstoke will begin the search for the next Artistic & Executive Director. Visit www.artsrevelstoke.com for more information.

