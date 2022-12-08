Arts Revelstoke boasts diverse winter line-up

The winter line-up of events starts on Jan. 21, 2023

This winter, Arts Revelstoke will host a packed and diverse line-up of musicians and artists at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre.

Kicking off the season on Jan. 21 are Billy and Elton- The Legacy, a Billy Joel and Elton John tribute group with musicians Mick Dalla Vee and Michael Sicoly.

February showcases an array of performances: from three-time Canadian National Dance and Bollywood star champion Karima Essa to Oktopus, an eight-piece band from Montreal that was nominated for Album of the year at the 2018 Juno Awards.

Crisis on Planet Z! is an environmental, science-fiction play for young audiences coming to Revelstoke in March.

Then, standup comedian Jane Stanton will grace the stage with comics Amber Harper Young and MC Sharon Mahoney.

La Cafamore, a chamber group based in Rossland, will be in Revelstoke for a concert which will explore the string quartets of siblings Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn. Canadian poet Shane Koyczan rounds out the list of acts in March.

Canadian singer-songwriter Frazey Ford will close out the season of performances in April.

Arts Revelstoke will also be hosting its Movies in the Mountains series throughout the winter season, showcasing independent filmmaking at its best with relevant dramas and documentaries on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

“Arts Revelstoke is proud of this eclectic, diverse, multidisciplinary line-up that genuinely has something for everyone,” said Arts Revelstoke in a press release. “You can even pick up a great Christmas gift for your family and friends by purchasing a gift certificate.”

Visit www.artsrevestoke.com for more information.

READ MORE: Figuring out Fido: Getting through the holiday season with your dog

READ MORE: Kicking Horse Mountain Resort opens Dec.9

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke