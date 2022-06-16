Arts Revelstoke launches REVY. Live Outside lineup

Live music is returning downtown this summer.

After two years of pivoting to Guerrilla Gigs and dealing with COVID-related restrictions, Arts Revelstoke is launching REVY. Live Outside, a new name with a new logo and a fresh new lineup of acts to enjoy this summer.

Revelstoke will be treated to swing, jazz, rockabilly, bluegrass, country, folk and funk over 58 consecutive nights throughout July and August at Grizzly Plaza and Queen Elizabeth Park.

The diverse lineup includes some of Revelstoke’s impressive homegrown local talent, hidden gems, emerging artists and established bands like Five Alarm Funk, Leela Gilday, The Heels and Blonde Diamond, and returning fan favorites Leila Neverland, WiL and A Million Dollars in Pennies.

“The four Guerrilla Gigs held in Queen Elizabeth Park last summer received an overwhelming response from the community who called for more of these events,” said Arts Revelstoke in a press release. “We are pleased to say, we heard you, and have six large gigs planned in Queen Elizabeth Park.”

The summer of music kicks off on July 1 with Saskatchewan’s The Local Group who brings their bluegrass flavour to the Canada Day celebrations. The set will run from 5 to 7 p.m. so the whole family can enjoy.

The event will also feature food trucks, local vendors and a beer garden.

Other significant dates include July 2 which will feature Class Action, a ska band from Alberta, a surprise artist on July 16, country music trio The Heels on July 30, Blonde Diamond on Aug. 13, and Five Alarm Funk on Aug. 27 to round off the season. Spectators at Grizzly Plaza will be treated to a collection of chairs painted by Revelstoke’s youth, provided by the Musical Chairs after-school program.

Admission to each show is free.

For more information visit artsrevelstoke.com.

