As the emergency continues, the Revelstoke community bands together

While some businesses and organizations in Revelstoke are closing many are also stepping up to help during the COVID-19 emergency.

READ MORE: B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

Southside Market has asked shoppers to wait until 9 a.m. to go shopping so seniors and those with compromised immune systems can shop between 8 and 9 a.m.

Monashee Distillery is giving away one of their byproducts from alcohol is a product that can be used as a sanitizer, since it’s 80 per cent alcohol. Red Apple has also donated containers for it to be bottled in.

“If you are unable to come in person due to mobility issues or sickness I will deliver it to you and can leave it out front,” said Josh McLafferty, owner of the distillery, in a Facebook post.

On March 17, though their sit-in dining was closed, Zalas offered free deliveries, assuring customers that the debit machines would be sanitized and offering over the phone payment.

On March 18, Kushal Patel, owner of The Modern Bakery, announced on the Revelstoke Community Facebook page that he had extra food to give away. At 10:30 a.m. he said he would be in the shop for a few hours and to knock on the door if you were in need.

Revelstork, a holistic doula service in town, is offering free, online breastfeeding support.

City Furniture, though closed to the public, is offering free curbside delivery for urgently needed items.

Although the library is closed, they have also suspended all late fees and are encouraging patrons to keep their books and other borrowed items at home.

On March 17, DJ Spanda hosted a virtual dance party.

There are also numerous people who have volunteered to help out, including more than 45 who have signed up with the Revelstoke Community Response Network.

READ MORE: Revelstokian creates Community Response Network to help during COVID-19 pandemic

To sign up email revycrn@gmail.com

Community Connections Food Recovery Program is also continuing to collect and distribute food. If you have food to donate contact Hannah Whitney hwhitney@community-connections.ca or at 250-837-2920.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Food Recovery program ahead of the times

Know of any other good deeds big or small? Let us know! We want to celebrate how the community is coming together during this public health crisis. Contact us at jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com, give us a call at 250-837-4667 ext. 1407 or share on our social media pages.

