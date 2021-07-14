Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Highway 1 corridor to Savona on evacuation alert

Alerts are in response to wildfire activity throughout the region

The Villages of Ashcroft and Cache Creek have issued evacuation alerts for the respective communities, effective the afternoon of Wednesday, July 14.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for Electoral Areas ‘J’ and ‘I’ along Highway 1 west from Savona (including Thompson River Estates and Walhachin) to Cache Creek, and south along Highway 1 past Ashcroft. The area includes Rattlesnake Road across the Bonaparte from Ashcroft. The Ashcroft Indian Band has put alerts in place for IR#2 and IR#4 (Ashcroft).

The evacuation alert issued by the TNRD for an area around Barnes Lake has been changed to an evacuation order as of July 14. A larger area surrounding that order is now on evacuation alert.

The alerts have been issued because of wildfire activity in the area, and to prepare residents in case they need to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, there might be limited notice due to changing conditions.

IF YOU ARE UNDER EVACUATION ALERT

•Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be called while separated.

•Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

•Prepare to move disabled persons, children, and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

•Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

•Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

•Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

•Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor for information on evacuation orders and the location of Reception Centres.

IF YOU ARE UNDER EVACUATION ORDER

If you are in an area where an evacuation order is in place, you must leave immediately.

Emergency Support Services will only be provided if your primary residence is one of the properties under evacuation order.

As there is no commercial lodging available in Kamloops, if one of the properties under evacuation order is your primary residence, and you require Emergency Support Services, please report to the Salvation Army Building at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. If you choose, you can assist the registration process by self-registering using the Evacuee Registration and Assistance (ERA) Tool at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/.

For further information, including maps showing the areas affected by the alerts and orders, visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.



