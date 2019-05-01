RCMP are still looking for witnesses to an assault Wednesday that left an elderly woman with serious injuries. (File photo)

Assault on elderly Okanagan woman now attempted murder charge

Kevin Lee Barret appeared in Kelowna court on Wednesday

A 60-year-old West Kelowna man has now been charged with attempted murder in relation to an assault on a 79-year-old woman.

Kevin Lee Barret appeared in Kelowna court on May 1, on charges of attempted murder.

Police issued a plea to the public on Tuesday for witnesses to come forward as they investigated an assault, which left a senior West Kelowna woman seriously injured.

READ MORE: Attack on elderly woman leaves West Kelowna police searching for tips

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the woman was found alone in the bush off Westside Road and was in desperate need of medical attention.

“Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the elderly woman was the victim of an alleged assault, carried out by an individual who was well known to her,” said O’Donaghey.

A man and a woman helped the 79-year-old woman out of the rural backcountry to the RCMP and paramedics where she was rushed to hospital.

Police believe that the assault victim was driven to the remote area in her own vehicle from her residence inside the Westview Village Mobile Home Park on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Barret is scheduled to appear back in court on May 6, for a bail hearing.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.
Next story
South Okanagan RCMP find young child that left their house on their own

Just Posted

Revelstoke elementary students draw to reduce plastics

Environmental organisation held Earth Day art contest to raise awareness on single use plastics

Liam’s Lowdown: How much do we value caribou?

Humans like putting a dollar value to everything, so what are we willing to spend for caribou?

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High ten degrees

MP Stetski helps bring funding for summer jobs in Kootenay-Columbia region

Funding totals more than $700,000

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open in 1 lane east of Sicamous after fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Two bus loads of puppies coming to the Okanagan

A charity group is bringing 65 dogs to the Okanagan on May 2

‘Keep our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward signs with U.S. university

In five playoff games against the Vernon Vipers Jack Sampson scored one goal and one assist

Assault on elderly Okanagan woman now attempted murder charge

Kevin Lee Barret appeared in Kelowna court on Wednesday

South Okanagan RCMP find young child that left their house on their own

A concerned citizen called the RCMP to report that he had located a young child alone

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Highway 97 crash fatal after vehicle collides with semi

Two-vehicle collision occurred north of Summerland on April 27

Most Read