Assaults reported to Revelstoke RCMP up in April

City Council accepted the RCMP community policing report for April on Tuesday, reporting criminal offences which took place throughout the month.

Notable in the report, which was submitted by Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky, is an increase in assaults during the month, with 10 personal assaults including domestic violence being reported in April 2018 compared to only two in April of 2017. The 10 assaults brings the total for the year up to 17, four more than were reported at the same point last year.

RCMP also made note of police activity during closing day at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort, on which six impaired drivers were stop. Note was made that RCMP was aware of “many more” on the road, though there were not enough officers to stop all of them.

22 property offences were reported in April, including one vehicle theft, five thefts from vehicles, an arson investigation and five other thefts.

In addition to municipal services, the report included one theft in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at Giant Cedars and 60 complaints of erratic or dangerous driving on the Trans-Canada Highway and Airport Way.

One vehicle collision was reported within the city in April bringing the year to date total to 31, while seven were reported in the CSRD, including the fatal incident in which a pedestrian was struck 90 km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23.

RELATED: Charges pending after Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck north of Revelstoke

Seven bylaw tickets were issued in April throughout Revelstoke, including tickets for disturbing the peace, participation in fights, public urination and possession and setting off of fireworks, bringing the total for the year up to 31. This is nearly triple that of last years total at the same point, which sat at 12.

@NathanKunz1

nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.