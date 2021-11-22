Assistance available to those affected by flooding in Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

Evacuation alerts and orders remain in place within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The regional district has an online interactive map at emergency.rdos.bc.ca for property owners to determine if their properties are under an evacuation alert or order.

The regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre continues to work with electoral areas, Indigenous communities, member municipalities, fire departments and community partners to ensure the safety of residents, provide the necessary supplies, and assist with recovery efforts.

The province is advising that drinking-water wells in flooded areas of B.C. may be at risk of contamination. For those who get water from a permitted community drinking-water supply system, the water supplier will provide information on the safety of the water. Those who are on their own or are responsible for a private drinking-water well that has been affected by flooding need to assess the well and take action to protect the people who use water from the well.

The regional district and BC Wildfire Service are currently conducting rapid damage assessments of impacted areas.

Those who have property is under evacuation alert or order due to flooding are urged to self-register with Emergency Support Services at ess.gov.bc.ca to report that they have safely left the area or call 1-833-498-3770.

Those who register will be eligible for emergency shelter and food if they have not made other arrangements.

Emergency Support Services is working towards contacting individuals within 24 to 48 hours.

Livestock relocation assistance is available to producers affected by flooding. Please contact the Emergency Operations Centre for information about agricultural support. Please visit https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/resources or call 250-490-4225.

Those who would like to donate funds or supplies for evacuees are asked to email donations@gov.bc.ca or call the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-418-1111.

Effective Monday, Nov. 22, Recycle BC is suspending the collection of all glass and foam packaging (white and coloured) until further notice from Recycle BC Depots, including Campbell Mountain Landfill, Oliver Landfill and Keremeos Transfer Station. The suspension is due to the unprecedented flooding and resulting highway closures across British Columbia.

For further information, please call the Emergency Operations Centre during regular business hours Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

