At least 1 more round for Kelowna Springs Golf Course

The golf course was sold to a developer in February 2023

Kelowna Springs golf course will now stay open until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Denciti Development Group, which purchased the property at 480 Penno Road in February, confirmed the news in an emailed statement.

“We’d like to thank Ian Robertson for placing his trust in us and renewing his lease until the end of the 2024 season,” said Garry Fawley, CEO. “Our next step involves putting forward a collaborative and thorough concept for the property that finds a balance between recreational use and Kelowna’s need for industrial land.”

Robertson is the former co-owner of the property, and currently retains golf operations.

Originally, Kelowna Spring was likely to cease operation as an 18-hole golf course at the end of this year.

After a 4.5-hour public hearing last month, city council voted 8-1 to return the property to private recreation land.

It had been designated as potential industrial land under the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP) in March 2020.

“We believe through open dialogue and constructive engagement, we can find a solution that contributes positively to the community as a whole,” added Fawley.

