Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Voters can cast a ballot until 8 p.m PST on Election Day

At least 26 per cent of eligible voters have cast a ballot in B.C.’s upcoming election, according to Elections BC.

According to the agency, there have been at least 347,900 mail-in voting packages returned as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 21), about 48 per cent of the total vote-by-mail ballots issued. An additional 564,951 people have cast a ballot during advanced voting days, which began on Oct. 15, for a total of 912,851 votes already cast ahead of the Oct. 24 election. In the last provincial election in 2017, there were 614,389 people who cast a ballot during advanced voting while 6,517 voted by mail for a total of 619,906 early ballots cast.

Advance voting runs until 8 p.m. Wednesday at advanced polling stations, which can be found here: https://elections.bc.ca/docs/advance-voting-places.pdf. Voters can also cast a ballot at their local district electoral office until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. District electoral offices will be open until 8 p.m. Wednesday, due to advanced voting, and open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. They will be open until 4 p.m. for in-person voting (until 8 p.m. for mail-in ballot drop-off) on Election Day Saturday.

For voters who haven’t sent their mail-in ballot yet, Elections BC recommends no longer mailing it but dropping it off at advanced voting, a district electoral office or at Service BC locations, some of which have a 24/7 dropbox. For a list of Service BC locations and dropboxes, visit: https://elections.bc.ca/docs/service-bc-locations.pdf. Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at a polling station or a district electoral office on Election Day until 8 p.m.

All hours are Pacific Standard Time.

RAED MORE: Early voters more likely to favour NDP, but overall B.C. election is tightening

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Highlights from Revelstoke’s election forum with local candidates
Next story
Interior Health investigating ‘developments’ at Kelowna school with COVID-19 case

Just Posted

File photo
EDITORIAL: The power of a single vote

In the Oct. 24 British Columbia election, every vote is important

From upper left and going clockwise. Liam Harrap, event moderator from Revelstoke Review, Samson Boyer for the B.C. Greens, Nicole Cherlot from B.C. NDP and Doug Clovechok for B.C. Liberals. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Highlights from Revelstoke’s election forum with local candidates

Three people are vying to be Revelstoke’s MLA

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Kelowna RCMP investigating unexplained death of cattle

Cattle found dead near gravel road, east of the Kelowna Airport

The Alchemy Studio is hosting a dance church event on Halloween. (File Photo)
The Alchemy Studio hosting Halloween Dance Church

Spaces are limited and an RSVP is required

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead following a three vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (File photo)
One dead after Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

20-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene of a three vehicle collision west of Revelstoke

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Vernon’s Davison Orchards closed its pumpkin patch for the rest of the season after receiving notice from Interior Health that U-Pick Fields are classified as an event. (Facebook photo)
Vernon orchard closes pumpkin field following Interior Health notice

Interior Health tells Davison Orchards U-pick fields are an ‘event;’ pumpkins now sold at market

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

In this file photo, snow is seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Weather statement issued for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, as arctic front approaches

The early season snowfall expected to hit Fraser Valley, Friday, Oct. 23

BC Green Party candidate Amanda Poon (left) and BC Liberal Party candidate Renee Merrifield (right). (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Person who attended BC Liberal candidate’s Kelowna home event tests positive for COVID-19

Kelowna-Mission candidate Renee Merrifield has not exhibited any symptoms of the virus

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
Interior Health investigating ‘developments’ at Kelowna school with COVID-19 case

Officials confirmed a case of the virus at École de L’Anse-au-sable on Tuesday

Vernon Fire Rescue Services work to put out a structure fire in an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Abandoned house goes up in flames in Vernon

Single-lane traffic remains in effect on Highway 97 in both directions

Most Read