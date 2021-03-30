Attempted murder charge laid in domestic violence-related Rutland shooting

Police cordoned off three suites at Golden Age Apartments on Prior Road in Rutland on Sunday, March 21. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna Mounties have charged a man with attempted murder in relation to a March 21 shooting in Rutland.

A woman was brought to Kelowna General Hospital early that morning after suffering from a gunshot wound. The RCMP initiated an investigation, which led officers to a residence at Golden Age Apartments on Prior Road in Rutland, where the shooting took place.

Darin Holden, 52, has been charged with attempted murder. He is in custody pending a court appearance on April 1. Investigators believe the incident to be an act of interpersonal violence, meaning the suspect and victim were in some form of an intimate relationship.

“This kind of violence is extremely traumatic, and should have no place in our community,” said Supt. Kara Triance, officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our domestic violence unit is working with the injured individual to ensure she has ongoing support and services as this matter progresses through the court process.”

