Godfrey’s Aunt says that Austyn was a beautiful soul (Kelly Robertson/ GoFundMe.com)

Godfrey’s Aunt says that Austyn was a beautiful soul (Kelly Robertson/ GoFundMe.com)

Aunt of woman found dead in Kelowna launches fundraiser for funeral

Kelly Robertson is Austyn’s honourary auntie and a family friend

Austyn Godfrey was found deceased on Jan. 16 in Kelowna after posting warnings on social media that she may be harmed by a currently un-named man.

READ MORE: Woman found dead in Kelowna warned that she may be murdered days before

Godfrey is loved and was considered, “A beautiful soul that never got see her journey through,” says her Auntie Kelly Robertson. “Austyn never got what this life owed her. She deserves to be reunited with her family and a proper burial.”

Robertson has started a GoFundMe page to cover the costs of transporting Godfrey’s body home and funeral costs.

Austyn’s Mom Michelle and her family are all living in her hometown of Kingston, Ontario.

The Serious Crime Unit is investigating Godfrey’s death as suspicious. The RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Black Press Media has contacted Kelowna RCMP in regards to the man Godfrey was concerned about, but has not yet had a response.

Anyone who may have had any contact with Austyn Godfrey in the days and hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan.16, is asked to call the tip line at 250-470-6236.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Discovery of body at Kelowna park terrifies dog owners

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeKelowna

Previous story
Woman found dead in Kelowna warned that she may be murdered days before
Next story
PBO report questions need for Liberals’ planned stimulus spending

Just Posted

Dean Jackson at Revelstoke Golf Club has previously won the Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year Award. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke golfer named in Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021

May Davis during the filming of her music video for the track Devil Who Walk. The modern sparkle of the barn's rustic structure was the perfect accompaniment to the dusty aesthetic of the film. (Contributed by May Davis)
Revelstoke artist May Davis premieres new music video

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president

Emcon Services Facebook.
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened following 5 semi truck pileup between Revelstoke and Golden