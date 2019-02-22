Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

An Australian woman has died after being caught in an avalanche at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort.

According to reports, the 42-year-old snowboarder was with a partner, a 36-year-old man, near a closed run called Lakeside Bowl on Thursday.

Ski patrol responded to the avalanche and the pair was taken to hospital, where the woman later died of her injuries.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for further comment.

This is the second death in a week caused by avalanches along B.C.’s South Coast. On Wednesday, North Shore Rescue recovered the body of Surrey man Remi Michalowski, who had been snowshoeing with a friend on Mt. Seymour when an avalanche hit.

READ MORE: Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

READ MORE: Missing Surrey snowshoer found dead on Mt. Seymour

Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning for the South Coast, saying a weak layer of snowpack is buried under another 50 centimetres of snow and could easily collapse, triggering slides.

The organization said there were 10 human-triggered avalanches in B.C.’s southern half over the Family Day long weekend.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coquihalla closed near snowshed
Next story
Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Just Posted

Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for slippery sections

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

TripAdvisor gives a nod to Kelowna and Osoyoos

Summerland connection in early hockey game

Two local property owners played in Montreal in 1875

‘If I win, it would be life changing’: Revelstoke teen musician makes top 100 in CBC music competition

Round two voting is now open until Feb. 26

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

‘There is no market for it,’ Kelowna apartment recycling takes a hit

Waste Connection of Canada’s is no longer picking up certain materials in the Central Okanagan

Australian woman killed in avalanche while snowboarding at Whistler Blackcomb

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but the woman died in hospital

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Trudeau tells Canadians to listen to clerk in SNC-Lavalin matter

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick delivered a blunt assessment at the House of Commons justice

Mueller report looming, new attorney general in hot seat

Robert Mueller is required to produce a confidential report to pursue or decline prosecutions

Coquihalla closed near snowshed

Highway 5 northbound is closed, but a detour via Box Canyon Chain up area is in effect.

Regulator’s report unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline expansion battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

B.C. woman shares story of abuse with church officials ahead of Vatican summit

Leona Huggins was the only Canadian in the gathering ahead of a historic summit at the Vatican

Most Read