Avalanche Canada has open house in Revelstoke

Avalanche Canada held an open house Saturday, Oct. 27.

The event was a chance for the public to come and meet the avalanche forecasters and learn what they do to keep people safe. There was also transceiver skill training. Participants followed beacon signals to find other transceivers hidden beneath flower pots.

“We always promote training,” says Nancy Geismar, Education and Outreach Coordinator at Avalanche Canada.

“This is just a taste of what’s available.”

Avalanche Canada will hold another course called Staying Alive Nov. 28. It’s aimed towards workers on the ski hill and the skills and gear they need for the backcountry and where to go for information.

Avalanche forecasting will begin on the third week of Nov. at avalanche.ca.