Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)

Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)

Avalanche Canada in need of sustainable funding says MLA, executive director

B.C. needs to pay its proportionate share, MLA Clovechok says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok rose to speak in the Legislature this week to champion sustainable funding for Avalanche Canada.

Avalanche Canada is headquartered in Revelstoke and Clovechok has been working on their funding for two years.

Avalanche Canada services all of Canada, Clovechok says, with 14 regions and over 330,000 square kilometres A full 98 per cent of that terrain is in British Columbia.

“When Canada provided funding it was on the understanding that provinces would chip in proportionately. Funding from provinces is expected to be proportionate to services provided,” Clovechok said. “95 per cent of the regions are in B.C. 80 per cent of the budget is spent in B.C. 75 per cent of avalanche fatalities occur in B.C. Eight people have died this year, all from B.C.”

He says that in the Yukon the contribution to Avalanche Canada is about $1.40 per resident. In B.C. it’s eight cents.

On top of that, the funding from B.C. is from gaming grants and has to be applied for each year, while Clovechok says funding from the Yukon and Alberta is sustainable.

He says he spoke to Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth two years ago and received a commitment that the provincial government would provide $1 million per year.

“But when he went to the Treasury Board and asked for the money, they said no. We’re still having this conversation two years later.”

Gilles Valade, executive director of Avalanche Canada says they remain hopeful that the provincial budget to be presented this spring will include that $1 million in sustainable funding for Avalanche Canada.

Right now, he says, B.C. doesn’t provide enough money in proportion to the services they get.

“If you remove B.C. there’s no avalanche problem in Canada,” he said.

He says the need to apply for funding each year is a challenge. For instance, it’s difficult for the Avalanche Canada board of directors to sign off on a budget with uncertainty in funding.

“We have to approve the budget and work plans on the hope of funding arriving,” Valade said.

Both Clovechok and Valade say it is particularly important that funding is sustainable now, as the pandemic has seen a huge increase in backcountry use, and many of these new users are inexperienced.

“I am hopeful that in this year’s budget, something will happen,” Valade said. “The Minister committed to that amount of money. They wouldn’t have made the commitment if they weren’t planning on following through. We’re trying to stay positive. We need that money to make the machine work is the bottom line.”

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iran’s report on shootdown of Flight 752 doesn’t explain why it happened: TSB
Next story
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
30 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Interior Health

One of the deaths is linked to an outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital

Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)
Avalanche Canada in need of sustainable funding says MLA, executive director

B.C. needs to pay its proportionate share, MLA Clovechok says

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Winter Market was housed in community centre. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Winter Market moves to Centennial Park

Market is every second Saturday

A view of Revelstoke. (North Columbia Environmental Society)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: The housing market is changing Revelstoke

How many people do you know who have left because they can’t afford to buy a house?

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Kelowna’s Matthew Wedman takes a face-off against his old team the Seattle Thunderbirds. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)
Member of Kelowna Rockets cohort tests positive for COVID-19

Season to begin as scheduled on March 26

(Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)
Petition circulates supporting locked out Kelowna Cabs dispatchers

A Change.org petition has garnered almost 400 signatures supporting the dispatchers

Okanagan Golf Club. (Facebook)
Kelowna fire crews extinguish blaze at Okanagan Golf Club

The fire sparked on Thursday afternoon near the course’s ninth fairway

The Bruhn Bridge, where the Trans-Canada Highway crosses the Sicamous Channel. (File photo)
Cyclist and driver safety noted as priorities for Shuswap highway bridge

Design approved in 2018 has been altered to change intersection and pedestrian use

The Columbia Basin Trust is hosting a virtual shop local campaign in March and April. (Columbia Basin Trust)
Virtual festival promoting Columbia Basin businesses coming up March 23-April 27

Learn about products and services you can find locally

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 17. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: Vancouver woman records man ‘hunting’ her for 30 minutes

Jamie Coutts reported the incident to police, who launched an investigation

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Most Read