Avalanche Canada receives $180k for office renovations

The money was granted through Community Gaming Grant

Avalanche Canada is one of 53 not-for-profits to receive money through a Community Gaming Grant from the provincial government.

They are receiving $185,000 in order to renovate their office space in Revelstoke to support COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The pandemic has highlighted the important role our community organizations fulfill, and their ability to provide direct support for people in communities has been vital,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs, in a news release. “Whether it’s helping local food banks or connecting people through technology and mobile services, we are here to support British Columbians through this difficult time and create stronger, more resilient communities.”

A total of $5 million was granted to organizations in 29 communities.

Other examples of projects that were funded include the purchase of IT equipment for the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society in Vernon to do virtual programming, as well as funds for the Cranbrook Foodbank Society to build a new facility.

This capital funding is in addition to funding provided to six different sectors for programming. The funding totals $135 million annually and supports nearly 5,000 non-for-profit organizations to deliver services to people throughout British Columbia.

The full list of capital project sector recipients is available online at news.gov.bc.ca/files/1-22-21_CGG.pdf

 

Employers might be able to require COVID-19 vaccination from employees: B.C. lawyer

