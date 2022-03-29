Avalanche closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to an avalanche.
According to DriveBC, there is a high avalanche on the 142.5 km stretch of road between the two communities.
An assessment is currently in progress.
No detour available.
DriveBC is expected to provide an update at 5:00 p.m. (PDT).
CLOSED – #BCHwy1 is closed in both directions between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC due to an avalanche. Assessment in progress, no detour available. Next update at 5:00 PM PDT.
ℹ️ More information: https://t.co/EhErr7rQYp
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 29, 2022
READ MORE: One in custody following police chase, attempted car-jacking near Revelstoke
@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.