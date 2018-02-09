Avalanche control and debris clean-up planned for Hwy. 1 around Golden

Crews clear the highway after avalanche control at Three Valley Gap on Feb. 2. Avalanche control is planned for Hwy. 1 near the B.C./Alta. border this morning. (Twitter/EmconD)

Expect delays on the highways this morning.

Winter highway maintenance is scheduled for the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Crews are conducting avalanche debris removal and delays up to 20 minutes are expected.

DriveBC is reporting winter driving conditions on Highway 1 and Hwy. 23 this morning with compact snow and slippery sections between Craigellachie and Revelstoke and Shelter Bay and Revelstoke.

The Trans-Canada Highway remains closed between Golden and the Alberta border due to a high avalanche hazard. Crews are conducting avalanche control and the estimated time of opening is noon (PST).

In Revelstoke today, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -1 C. There’s a 40 per cent chance of snow. The winds are north 20km/h and gusting to 40 km/h.

For current road conditions, head to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, head to weather.gc.ca.

Rather breezy in #revelstoke this morning, estimating NW 40-60km/h and a skiff overnight #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/Gl3s96PNcm — Matt MacDonald (@meteo_matt) February 9, 2018

