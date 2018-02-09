Avalanche control and debris clean-up planned for Hwy. 1 around Golden

Expect delays on the highways this morning.
Winter highway maintenance is scheduled for the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Crews are conducting avalanche debris removal and delays up to 20 minutes are expected.
DriveBC is reporting winter driving conditions on Highway 1 and Hwy. 23 this morning with compact snow and slippery sections between Craigellachie and Revelstoke and Shelter Bay and Revelstoke.
The Trans-Canada Highway remains closed between Golden and the Alberta border due to a high avalanche hazard. Crews are conducting avalanche control and the estimated time of opening is noon (PST).
In Revelstoke today, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -1 C. There’s a 40 per cent chance of snow. The winds are north 20km/h and gusting to 40 km/h.
For current road conditions, head to drivebc.ca.
For current weather conditions, head to weather.gc.ca.
Rather breezy in #revelstoke this morning, estimating NW 40-60km/h and a skiff overnight #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/Gl3s96PNcm
— Matt MacDonald (@meteo_matt) February 9, 2018
In case you missed it:
Queen Victoria Hospital helipad nears finish line
VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee
@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.