Avalanche hurdling towards Highway 1 near Rogers Pass during a highway closure. (Photo by Parks Canada)

Avalanche control closures near Rogers Pass

Individual closures of two hours until 3 p.m.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning up to 20 cm expected by Wednesday morning

Today: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 4.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 5. UV index 3 or moderate.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Avalanche control near Rogers Pass until 3:00 p.m PDT. Expect individual closures for up to two hours.

West to Sicamous: Limited visibility with snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 11 cm

Base depth: 277 cm

Season total: 983 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C

Insta

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“Presently we are in a natural avalanche cycle. This will taper off throughout the day but the snowpack will take some time to adjust to the new load. Expect storm slabs to be reactive to human loads.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“New snow overnight will increase storm snow totals to 25-45 cm. Strong westerly wind will build slabs which will be reactive to human triggering especially in lee terrain features. A buried weak layer warrants a conservative mindset and terrain use strategy.”

Alpine: High

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“New snow overnight will increase storm snow totals to 20-40 cm by Wednesday morning. Strong westerly wind will build slabs which will be reactive to human triggering especially in lee terrain features. A buried weak layer warrants a conservative mindset and terrain use strategy.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Courtesy riders could get boot from North Okanagan buses
Next story
Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council wants to protect Mt. Begbie

They have sent a letter encouraging the CSRD support their request

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Avalanche control closures near Rogers Pass

Individual closures of two hours until 3 p.m.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort crowns new king and queen of the mountain

It was the third year of the event

Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for Mar. 11

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

Vernon Winter Carnival announces Wild West theme

Carnival of the Wild West will be the theme for the 61st annual Winter Carnival

RCMP respond to multiple vehicle collisions near Salmon Arm

Traffic on Highway 1 may be disrupted March 11 as crews recover a crashed semi

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Letter: Filthy treatment of public toilets perplexing

Writer lifts the lid on unsanitary use of public facilities

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

Okanagan man starts petition to abolish paid parking at hospitals

Brent Donesley thinks paying for parking at hospitals is an “absolutely disgraceful cash grab”

Kelowna student drives electric vehicle to Ontario for climate change awareness

Owen Clarke expects the journey to take up to six days round trip

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Most Read