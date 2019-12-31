The Trans Canada Highway is currently closed west of Revelstoke for Avlanche control. (File photo/Emcon Services photo via Facebook)

Trans Canada Highway closed west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control is ongoing

The Trans Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Sicamous for avalanche control.

According to DriveBC avalanche control is ongoing between the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliams OH Bridge.

The highway will be closed until 5 p.m.

DriveBC’s highway cameras in the area are showing only a “transmission delay” message.

This highway closure comes on the heels of a snowfall warning from Environment Canada yesterday calling for ongoing snowfall of a possible 15-25 cm on the Trans Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

 

