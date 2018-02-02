Avalanche control on Hwy 1.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed in both directions tonight.
DriveBC is reporting that avalanche control will be taking place from 7 to 9 p.m.
The highway will be closed in both directions from 7 km to 26km west of Revelstoke.
