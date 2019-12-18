Avalanche control planned east and west of Revelstoke today

Trans Canada will be closed this morning

In addition to new technology, Parks Canada’s partnership with the Canadian Armed Forces continues to be an integral part of avalanche control in Glacier National Park. (CAF Combat Camera)

The Trans Canada Highway will be closed to the west from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 18, and to the east from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., according to DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tonight: Flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.

Road conditions from DriveBC at 7 a.m.:

West to Sicamous: Limited visibility with snow. Speed limit reduced to 60 km/h.

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections. Limited visibility with snow between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier National Park West Boundary.

Road construction work between Columbia West FSR; Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR.

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with snow. Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Limited visibility with snow between Highway 1 and End of Route. Compact Snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

23 cm in the last 24 hours.

42 cm in the last 48 hours.

Base depth: 151 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“Keep your head up today! Limit your exposure to overhead avalanche paths. The light, dry powder is creating fast, far-reaching avalanches that are quietly zipping into valley bottoms with little sound.”

Alpine: 4-High. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended. Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely. Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Treeline and below treeline: 3 – Considerable. Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

