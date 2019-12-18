In addition to new technology, Parks Canada’s partnership with the Canadian Armed Forces continues to be an integral part of avalanche control in Glacier National Park. (CAF Combat Camera)

Avalanche control planned east and west of Revelstoke today

Trans Canada will be closed this morning

The Trans Canada Highway will be closed to the west from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 18, and to the east from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., according to DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tonight: Flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC at 7 a.m.:

West to Sicamous: Limited visibility with snow. Speed limit reduced to 60 km/h.

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections. Limited visibility with snow between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier National Park West Boundary.

Road construction work between Columbia West FSR; Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR.

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with snow. Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Limited visibility with snow between Highway 1 and End of Route. Compact Snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for up to date road conditions.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

23 cm in the last 24 hours.

42 cm in the last 48 hours.

Base depth: 151 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“Keep your head up today! Limit your exposure to overhead avalanche paths. The light, dry powder is creating fast, far-reaching avalanches that are quietly zipping into valley bottoms with little sound.”

Alpine: 4-High. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended. Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely. Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Treeline and below treeline: 3 – Considerable. Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

For more information see Parks Canada.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Story told by B.C. dad who killed daughters ‘defies logic,’ says judge
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened north of Kelowna

Just Posted

Avalanche control planned east and west of Revelstoke today

Trans Canada will be closed this morning

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 19

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec. 20, 1899 Sir Charles Tupper, one… Continue reading

Clovechok: Looking back on 2019

Revelstoke’s MLA talks about the work he did this past year

Kickstarter launched for new Revelstoke ski map

It’s the second edition to a map originally published in 2015 of Rogers Pass

Revelstoke swimmer breaks provincial record

James LeBuke trains at the High Performance Centre in Victoria

SNC-Lavalin pleads guilty to fraud, will pay a $280M fine for Libyan work

The criminal cases are separate, but both relate to allegations of corruption and fraud in Libya

PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Prime Minister Trudeau, whose Liberal government was reduced to a minority in the Oct. 21 election, polled a distant second

Festive flashmob breaks out at Okanagan Superstore

Staff and customers in Westbank were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

B.C. boys Price, Weber help Habs upend Canucks 3-1

Vancouver drops third straight NHL game

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened north of Kelowna

The highway reopened around 8:30 p.m. last night

‘I was afraid he was going to shoot me’: alleged victim in Sagmoen case says

Trial of Curtis Sagmoen continued Tuesday at the Vernon Law Courts

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Most Read