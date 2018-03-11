Avalanche control planned for east of Revelstoke Monday afternoon

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed east of Revelstoke Monday afternoon for planned avalanche control.
The closure is scheduled to take place near Canyon Hot Springs, between 32 and 34 kilometres east of Revelstoke between 1:30 and 2:20 p.m.
Trans-Canada Highway to be closed between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.
