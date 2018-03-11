Avalanche control planned for east of Revelstoke Monday afternoon

Trans-Canada Highway to be closed between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

Avalanche control is planned for the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke Monday afternoon for one hour. (DriveBC Cams)

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed east of Revelstoke Monday afternoon for planned avalanche control.

The closure is scheduled to take place near Canyon Hot Springs, between 32 and 34 kilometres east of Revelstoke between 1:30 and 2:20 p.m.