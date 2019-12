The work will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m on Dec. 1

Avalanche control work planned is planned on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke tomorrow.

The work will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m. The closure is between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Rd for 11.1 km (Rogers Pass Summit). Expect individual closures of up to one hour. No detours are available.

