Avalanche control planned today near Revelstoke

Winter storm watch in effect for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Winter storm watch in effect for Revelstoke

A Pacific frontal system will spread significant moisture across the Columbia and Elk Valley regions on Tuesday. Consequently, snow will become heavy at times in the morning and last through Tuesday night. At this time accumulations are expected to reach 25 cm over a 24 hour period. The snow is forecast to end Wednesday morning.

Today: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Tomorrow: Snow at times heavy. Amount possibly reaching 15 cm. Temperature steady near zero.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Avalanche control planned from 11 a.m. to noon. Road will be closed between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 8.4 km.

West to Sicamous: Black ice.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 8 cm

Base depth: 209 cm

Season total: 567 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -10C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Saturday

“Assess, assess, assess! Expect reactive slabs! Extreme south winds have created a variable upper snowpack.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.
Next story
Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

Just Posted

Increase in some mental health issues for Thompson Cariboo Shuswap adolescents but high sports participation: 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey

Survey completed by over 38,000 adolescents across all six school districts in the region

Revelstoke Grizzlies double win on weekend

After a big Grizzlies win on New Years Eve the Forum seemed… Continue reading

Avalanche control planned today near Revelstoke

Winter storm watch in effect for Revelstoke

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to accident

DriveBC gives no estimation for reopening

Snowfall warning in effect for the Okanagan

The Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow beginning tomorrow morning

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

WATCH: Okanagan singer records duet with dad moving hundreds online

Father-son duo Paul and Justin Moore perform Perfect Symphony

UPDATE: Missing Okanagan woman found safe and sound

Police thank public for assistance in locating 21-year-old who went missing Dec. 30

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Morning start: Did you know there are only two countries that don’t sell Coca-Cola?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Most Read