(Photo by Ben Nearingburg)

Avalanche control planned tomorrow west of Revelstoke on Highway 1

The highway will be closed in the morning

There is planned avalanche control planned tomorrow west of Revelstoke. It will be between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Back Rd for 18.7 km. It will start at 5:00 a.m and will last until 7:00 a.m. Check DriveBC for updates.

Previous story
Couples say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain
Next story
Washington lawmakers advance limits on vaccine exemptions

Just Posted

Avalanche control planned tomorrow west of Revelstoke on Highway 1

The highway will be closed in the morning

Source of Turtle Creek contamination identified

Revelstoke Mountain Resort made the repairs immediately

Highways, weather, avalanche conditons for Revelstoke area today

Information for if you plan to head outside today

Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

Three Revelstoke athletes competing in Canada Winter Games

Three Revelstoke athletes will be competing in the Canada Winter Games in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Syrian refugee responds to racism in Canada

Guest columnist Mustafa Zaqrit

Lower Mainland boy shot with pellet gun

Surrey RCMP believe Cloverdale pellet gun incidents are ‘linked’

Okanagan firefighters respond to emergency call for own member

Oliver firefighters found out who the call was for when they arrived on the scene

An Okanagan strip club crawls back into the spotlight

This cat has nine lives.

Highway 97 rock slide north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

Costs of road work so far estimated at between $300,000 and $350,000

Valentine’s Day stabbing in Kamloops

A 21-year-old man is facing charges; the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Most Read