Avalanche control this morning in Rogers Pass

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed in both directions between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. 4 km west of the west boundary of Glacier National Park to the Rogers Pass Summit for avalanche control, DriveBC reports.

They say to expect two hour delays. DriveBC is also cautioning drivers to be alert on the roads today.

They report compact snow with slippery sections on both the Trans-Canada Highway and Hwy. 23.

The high in Revelstoke today is -5.

The low today is -12 and the sunshine is expected to last all day.

For up to date road conditions visit, drivebc.ca

For up to date weather visit, weather.gc.ca

