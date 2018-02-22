Avalanche control this morning in Rogers Pass

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed in both directions between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. 4 km west of the west boundary of Glacier National Park to the Rogers Pass Summit for avalanche control, DriveBC reports.

They say to expect two hour delays. DriveBC is also cautioning drivers to be alert on the roads today.

They report compact snow with slippery sections on both the Trans-Canada Highway and Hwy. 23.

The high in Revelstoke today is -5.

The low today is -12 and the sunshine is expected to last all day.

For up to date road conditions visit, drivebc.ca

For up to date weather visit, weather.gc.ca

In case you missed it:

Thirteen Athletes to Represent Revelstoke at BC Winter Games

Startup Revelstoke to launch during Technology Summit

Letter to the editor: Russian Roulette on Hwy. 1

RCMP continue investigation into missing Sun Peaks man

Previous story
Sports coach makes “great strides” in counselling
Next story
Albas disappointed by Alberta ban of B.C. wine

Just Posted

Glimpses of the Past

From lots at Trout Lake going on sale in 1893 to Williamson Lake Park going under the auspices of the City of Revelstoke in 1998

Avalanche control this morning in Rogers Pass

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed in both directions between 10 a.m.… Continue reading

Startup Revelstoke to launch during Technology Summit

Startup Revelstoke aims to transform regional economy from resource-based to technology and design

Thirteen athletes to represent Revelstoke at BC Winter Games

Will compete in alpine skiing, nordic skiing and judo

Revelstoke based startup to bring RFID technology to 360 degree cameras

Sniper Action Photo operates 30 photo installations in Canada, the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean

VIDEO: How are avalanches triggered?

Transportation BC explains tools they use to set off remote slides

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

WATCH: Vancouver Island family builds eight-foot igloo in their yard

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Albas disappointed by Alberta ban of B.C. wine

MP has worked to remove barriers to the sale of wine and other alcohol products between provinces

Crowns asks for more time in case of Victoria man charged with double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister

Foster parents needed in Shuswap

Current foster parents retiring, moving on, leaving a gap

Most Read