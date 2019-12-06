Avalanche control west of Revelstoke today

Highway 1 to be closed for two hours

There will be avalanche control on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke today.

The work is planned 10 km west of Revelstoke between Camp Ck. Bridge and Summit Lake OH Bridge. The control will occure from noon until 2 p.m. The road will be closed and no detour is available.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is also closed due to a head-on collision involving semi trucks. DriveBC estimates the road to also reopen at 2 pm.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Revelstoke after head-on collision between trucks

READ MORE: Snowfall warning still in effect for Revelstoke

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cat and dog die in house fire in Kelowna
Next story
Six B.C. municipalities accepted as interveners in Supreme Court of Canada carbon-pricing case

Just Posted

Avalanche control west of Revelstoke today

Highway 1 to be closed for two hours

Photos: Revelstoke Secondary School band wows the crowd

The school played two concerts the last couple nights

Revelstoke’s energy bills go up, elsewhere heating prices drop

“It’s a supply and demand issue”

Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Revelstoke after head-on collision between trucks

The highway isn’t expected to reopen until after 2 p.m.

Snowfall warning still in effect for Revelstoke

Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke today due to head-on collision between trucks

Cat and dog die in house fire in Kelowna

The house is located 195 Valleyview Road in Rutland

Six B.C. municipalities accepted as interveners in Supreme Court of Canada carbon-pricing case

Victoria, Vancouver, Squamish, Richmond, Nelson and Rossland have intervener status

Bob Ross is coming to Penticton in 2020

32 of the late painter and TV celebrity’s works will be on display at the Penticton Art Gallery

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

WATCH: Diehard Vernon Winter Carnival goers line up for tickets

Susan O’Brien was the first in line at 6:45 a.m. Friday

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Year in jail for ex-Vernon Judo coach for child porn

Bryan McLachlan pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

Most Read