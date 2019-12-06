Avalanche control west of Revelstoke today

Highway 1 to be closed for two hours

There will be avalanche control on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke today.

The work is planned 10 km west of Revelstoke between Camp Ck. Bridge and Summit Lake OH Bridge. The control will occure from noon until 2 p.m. The road will be closed and no detour is available.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is also closed due to a head-on collision involving semi trucks. DriveBC estimates the road to also reopen at 2 pm.

