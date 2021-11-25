Avalanche control work planned west of Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke will be closed for one hour due to planned avalanche control.
Work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 9.4 km will close Highway 1 between 10-11 a.m. on Thursday (Nov. 25).
Drivers in the area area asked to watch for traffic control personnel.
Visit drivebc.ca for more information.
#BCHwy1 – CLOSED east of #Revelstoke between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for avalanche control activities. No detour available. Next update at approximately 11:00AM PST. #GlacierNationalPark #RogersPass#GoldenBC
More info: https://t.co/edu7n7Vfca
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 25, 2021
