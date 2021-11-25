Hwy 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Avalanche control work planned west of Revelstoke

A portion of Highway 1 will be closed for an hour on Nov. 25

The Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke will be closed for one hour due to planned avalanche control.

Work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 9.4 km will close Highway 1 between 10-11 a.m. on Thursday (Nov. 25).

Drivers in the area area asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

Visit drivebc.ca for more information.

