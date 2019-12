Drive BC says the highway will be closed intermittently on Dec. 3

Highway 1 will be closed intermittently today between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for avalanche control east of Revelstoke, Dec. 3. (File photo)

Avalanche control work is planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke tomorrow.

According to Drive BC, drivers should expect 20 minute delays at 1-2 p.m. Dec. 3, between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and Glacier National Park West Boundary.

