Avalanche control planned on Highway 1.

Avalanche control planned on Highway 1.

Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

DriveBC said the closure is for avalanche control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 27

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed tomorrow (Jan. 27) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for avalanche control work.

The closure will cover the entire stretch of Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden for most of the day. During the closure, there will be no alternative route available, so drivers should plan ahead.

DriveBC made the announcement Thursday afternoon. They also said that an update on the progress would be made on Friday (Jan. 27) at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Credit Union announces bursary opportunities for students

READ MORE: American businessmen, brothers identified as 2 victims of Mt. McCrae Avalanche

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
Canada donating four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Just Posted

Avalanche control planned on Highway 1.
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

Thee Retro Review, special publication from the Revelstoke Review, celebrates the 134 year history of print media in our community. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Retro Review: The storied history of print media in Revelstoke

Revelstoke’s Alexandra Luxmoore at the Junior World Ski Championship Trials in Prince George, BC. (Photo by Caledonia Nordic Ski Club)
Three Revelstoke Nordic skiers heading to Junior World Ski Championships to represent Canada

The Revelstoke Credit Union booth at Revelstoke Secondary School. (Contributed by Jamie Hobgood)
Revelstoke Credit Union announces bursary opportunities for students