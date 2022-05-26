Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

No detour will be available

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed intermittently for a few hours this afternoon (May 26) due to avalanche control work.

Work planned between Hemlock Grove Boardwalk and Rogers Pass Summit for 14.7 km will cause intermittent closures between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Closures will be less than 2 hours according to DriveBC.

No detours will be available.

