Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed intermittently for a few hours this afternoon (May 26) due to avalanche control work.

Work planned between Hemlock Grove Boardwalk and Rogers Pass Summit for 14.7 km will cause intermittent closures between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Closures will be less than 2 hours according to DriveBC.

No detours will be available.

#BCHwy1 Avalanche control activities will cause intermittent closures of up to two hours between #RogersPass summit to the west boundary of #GlacierNP from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM today. No detours will be available. #Revelstoke #GoldenBC ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/OgNJegtJ3z pic.twitter.com/sR7b3Xh8J4 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 26, 2022

