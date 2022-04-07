Highway 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

No detour available

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed in both directions for planned avalanche control work for two hours this afternoon (April 7).

Planned work between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 17.8 km will close the road from 2:00 p.m. (PDT) until 4:00 p.m. (PDT).

No detour available.

READ MORE: Two arrests made following protest blocking Highway 1 in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Revelstoke

