UPDATED: Highway 1 open east of Golden

Road was closed Sunday due to a high avalanche hazard

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Golden due to a high avalanche hazard. (DriveBC Cams)

UPDATED: 6:50 p.m.:

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened east of Golden following a closure due to high avalanche hazard Sunday afternoon.

UPDATED 6 p.m.: The estimated time of opening is 7 p.m.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

ORIGINAL:

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Golden due to a high avalanche hazard.

The highway is closed in both directions three to 17 kilometres east of Golden. An assessment is in progress, but the opening time is unknown. No detour is available.

DriveBC is reporting that the next update will be at 6 p.m.