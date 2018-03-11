UPDATED: Highway 1 open east of Golden

UPDATED: 6:50 p.m.:
The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened east of Golden following a closure due to high avalanche hazard Sunday afternoon.
UPDATED 6 p.m.: The estimated time of opening is 7 p.m.
For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.
ORIGINAL:
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Golden due to a high avalanche hazard.
The highway is closed in both directions three to 17 kilometres east of Golden. An assessment is in progress, but the opening time is unknown. No detour is available.
DriveBC is reporting that the next update will be at 6 p.m.
#BCHwy1 Closed due to high avalanche hazard 3 km east of #GoldenBC to 17 km east of #GoldenBC.
Estimated time of opening is unknown, assessment in progress.https://t.co/tVo5Rsd5kC
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 12, 2018