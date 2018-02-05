Avalanche debris removal continues on Trans-Canada Hwy.

DriveBC reports that avalanche debris removal will be taking place today 20km west of Revelstoke on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Drivers should expect 20 minute delays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
