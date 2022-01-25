Avalanche deposit work to cause delays on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Avalanche deposit removal work will cause delays on Highway 1 near Revelstoke over the coming days.
Starting on Jan. 25, work between Mount Revelstoke National Park and Albert Canyon Rd for 3.6 km will cause 20 minute delays until 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.
Then, on Jan. 27, avalanche deposit removal between Summit Lake Bridge and Clanwilliam Bridge 9 km west of Revelstoke will put single lane alternating traffic into effect causing minor delays between 5:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Motorists in the area are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.
Check drivebc.ca for up to date traffic information.
