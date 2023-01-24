Avalanche near Cherryville sends one to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after being caught in an avalanche near Cherryville Monday afternoon, Jan. 23.
BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) confirms that paramedics received a call at 2:15 p.m. Monday and dispatched an ambulance to the Cherryville area, before transporting one patient to hospital.
BCEHS did not disclose the extent of the person’s injuries.
The incident came on the same day that two heli-skiers were killed in an avalanche in the mountains near Revelstoke. According to Rob Rohn, president and COO of CMH Heli-Skiing, The avalanche took place near Mount McCrae in an area known as Chocolate Bunnies near Revelstoke, and involved two buried skiers and one partially buried guide.
The two skiers were flown to the Kelowna airport and then transferred to Kelowna General Hospital, where they both died. The CMH guide is reportedly in stable condition.
Avalanche Canada is encouraging people to stay away from steep slopes and terrain, and to check avalanche.ca for forecasted avalanche conditions.
“This is a highly unusual and unpredictable snowpack. The complication with this snowpack setup is that the layers are deep enough that we are less likely to see clues of instability, like nearby avalanche activity, ‘whumpfing’ or cracking snow,” said Ryan Buhler, forecast supervisor for Avalanche Canada.
“However, despite the lack of obvious clues, there is serious potential for large, human-triggered avalanches. We urge backcountry users to exercise caution and make conservative, low-consequence choices if they decide to travel in avalanche terrain.”
Brendan Shykora
