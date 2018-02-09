Avalanche shuts down Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed again as an avalanche has covered the road in snow.

DriveBC is reporting that the highway is closed for a nine-kilometre stretch near the western border of Glacier National Park. The road is closed from 44 kilometres east of Revelstoke to 53 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

Emcon’s Selkirk Division said that the clean-up is from avalanche control conducted this afternoon near the Lanark Snowshed.

HUGE avalanche control on #BCHwy1 today. The control was necessary to reduce the snow load in the Lanark snowshed area. Pretty dramatic… Watch: pic.twitter.com/zvwu5lNzzW — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 9, 2018

“We are in the process of mobilize [sic] more equipment from the east of the debris,” a tweet from Emcon’s Selkirk Division said.

The estimated time of opening is 10 p.m. There is no detour available.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

