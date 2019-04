Avalanche control is planned tomorrow on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke. The work is planned between the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Beaver Valley Rd for 62.3 km from 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m. One hour closures are expected.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.