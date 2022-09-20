There were no birds on display at the IPE this year due to concerns about the avian flu. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Avian flu found in North Okanagan birds

Small, non-poultry, flock identified by Canadian Food Inspection Agency

A case of avian influenza has been detected in the region.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has identified an infected premises in the Township of Spallumcheen.

The small flock is non poultry and was detected Sept. 18.

It is the third time a case has been found in the North Okanagan this year and the 21st detection B.C.-wide.

The first case of avian flu was detected April 13 on a commercial poultry farm near Enderby but has since been revoked. A second detection was made on a small non-poultry flock May 4.

There were no birds on display at the IPE in Armstrong this year due to concerns about the avian flu.

